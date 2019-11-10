Memorial at Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre shines light on inmate mistreatment

Send this page to someone via email

Memorials continue at detention centres across Ontario on Sunday in connection with the death of Windsor inmate Joe Gratton.

Gratton died of a drug overdose behind the bars of the Southwest Detention Centre on Oct. 31.

The Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) has joined the province-wide rallies.

“The personal focus is a better treatment for inmates, physical fitness for them, and enabling inmates to actually work on themselves and better themselves,” says George Williams, organizer of the EMDC rally.

READ MORE: Sister of inmate who died at EMDC to walk 180 km to demand changes at troubled jail

The EMDC has had a history of inmate deaths with at least 15 in the last decade.

James Pigeau died due to a suspicious overdose inside the walls of the EMDC in January of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams was good friends with Pigeau. He believes people need to realize that inmates are mistreated far too often.

“When people go to jail, they’re still somebody’s children, they’re still somebody’s friend.” Tweet This

“I know everybody’s looking for justice from people when they make mistakes but everyone needs love and support. When people make mistakes, they’re the people that need it the most.”

Williams is hoping Sunday’s memorials at certain detention centres will help educate people on how inmates are truly being treated inside the walls of Ontario cells.

“People are really lacking education in the area of our justice system and how inmates are treated. Inmates need to have access to books, to be able to watch television shows, to be able to have positive things to do with their time.”

Similar rallies will also be taking place Sunday Windsor at 1 p.m., and in Thorold, in the Niagara region.

1:17 Contraband search follows death of Joyceville inmate Contraband search follows death of Joyceville inmate