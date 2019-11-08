Menu

Poppy box theft caught on camera at Okotoks restaurant

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 7:38 pm
Poppy box thief caught on camera in Okotoks
A man was recently caught on camera stealing money from a poppy box at a Boston Pizza in Okotoks.

Managers at an Okotoks Boston Pizza restaurant are hoping to find a man seen stealing a poppy donation box from the front desk of their restaurant.

The brazen theft was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance video.

In one of the videos, a man wearing a black coat, dark hoodie, blue jeans and running sneakers is seen walking in the front door.

In another video taken from a different angle, the same man is seen sitting on a bench in the reception area.

He gets up a few seconds later and insects the poppy box before hiding it in his coat and walking out the door.

According to assistant general manager Nick Wright, the incident happened on Nov. 4, but staff only noticed on Friday that the box was missing.

Wright didn’t know how much money was in the box when it was taken, but said the restaurant will be making a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion to make up for what was stolen.

Wright said he has filed a report with RCMP.

 

