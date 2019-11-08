Menu

World

Scotland’s pro-independence party hopes U.K. election will boost movement

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 8, 2019 8:52 am
Updated November 8, 2019 8:53 am
Parties form anti-Brexit pact in British election
WATCH: Parties form anti-Brexit pact in British election

The Scottish National Party launched its campaign for Britain’s Dec. 12 election on Friday, urging Scots to send its lawmakers to London in order to bring Scotland a step closer to independence.

The party currently holds 35 of Scotland’s 59 House of Commons seats, and hopes discontent about Brexit will boost that number.

READ MORE: Accusations of anti-Semitism linger for UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

In Britain’s 2016 referendum on European Union membership, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the 28-nation bloc.

Polls suggest that has boosted support for independence, which Scottish voters rejected in a 2014 plebiscite.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said “Scotland’s vote to remain in the EU has been ignored” and that a vote for the SNP “is a vote to escape Brexit.”

The battle for Brexit and Britain begins as the UK election kicks off
The battle for Brexit and Britain begins as the UK election kicks off

The party says it will try to hold a new independence referendum next year.

That would require the approval of the British government in London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives say they will refuse to give permission.

But the SNP could emerge as kingmakers if the election results in a divided Parliament with no party holding an overall majority.

READ MORE: Anti-Brexit parties unveil election ‘alliance’ in bid to defeat Boris Johnson

Sturgeon said a Parliament with no overall majority would be “the best outcome for Scotland, because it gives us significant influence and power.”

Sturgeon said the party would not prop up a Conservative administration, but could help the left-of-centre Labour Party hold power — as long as Labour agreed to support a new independence referendum for Scotland.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
