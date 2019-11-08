3 Mustang football players win OUA awards ahead of Yates Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

Several members of the Western Mustangs men’s football team were recognized at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) year-end banquet on Thursday.

Mustangs quarterback Chris Merchant was named league MVP just two days after being named to the all-rookie team. Defensive back Kojo Odoom was also named 2019 OUA Rookie of the Year.

For the seventh time in his career, Greg Marshall received the title of OUA Coach of the Year. He first won the David “Tuffy” Knight Award in 1999.

The honours come as the Mustangs get set to host McMaster University, a team Marshall once coached, on Saturday in the Yates Cup.

“I had a great experience at Mac and I know a lot of people still there with the team so it’s always fun playing against them, and this weekend will be no different,” he said.

The two teams played each other in early September, with the Mustangs coming away with a 34-17 win at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton.

Marshall says neither team has changed all that much since their previous meeting.

“They’re good on defence, they can throw the football and they got good receivers. We’re going to have to be at the top of our game to be successful on Saturday,” he said.

Western will be looking for its third straight win at the Yates Cup following lopsided victories over Guelph and Laurier the last two seasons.

Kickoff for the final is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at TD Stadium.