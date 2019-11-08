Saskatoon civic services and facility hours on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours on Remembrance Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

City hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Compost depots: Closed.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service.

Complimentary bus service will be provided to and from the Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre courtesy of RBC Royal Bank.

Bus service to the ceremony will depart from Market Mall and Centre Mall Transit terminals at 9:45 a.m. and will depart from the special events stop downtown (23rd Street and 2nd Avenue) every 15 minutes from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Active members of the military and veterans wearing a medal may ride Saskatoon Transit routes for free all day.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

ACT Arena, Archibald Arena, Lions Arena, Cosmo Arena and Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena: Regular hours of operation.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and childminding are cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Shaw Centre: Open noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and childminding are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.