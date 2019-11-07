New survey looking for opinions on Winnipeg’s street lighting

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg launched a new city-wide study Thursday, asking for feedback from the community on the city’s street lighting system.

The survey, which is available online, runs until Nov. 29, with the goal of determining how Winnipeg’s street lights are performing and whether there are problems in any specific areas of town.

The results will be combined with a technical analysis in a report, which will be provided to council and made available to the public online.

