Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

New survey looking for opinions on Winnipeg’s street lighting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 4:41 pm
.
. Global News / File

The City of Winnipeg launched a new city-wide study Thursday, asking for feedback from the community on the city’s street lighting system.

The survey, which is available online, runs until Nov. 29, with the goal of determining how Winnipeg’s street lights are performing and whether there are problems in any specific areas of town.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg experiences traffic light outages

The results will be combined with a technical analysis in a report, which will be provided to council and made available to the public online.

Story continues below advertisement
Bruce Owen on Manitoba Hydro and storm damage
Bruce Owen on Manitoba Hydro and storm damage
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Winnipegstreet lightsstreet light surveyWinnipeg study
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.