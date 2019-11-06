Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Expect a blast of ‘messy’ weather overnight in Hamilton: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 7:22 pm
Environment Canada says Hamilton and area will see some snow mixed with rain overnight and into the morning. .
Environment Canada says Hamilton and area will see some snow mixed with rain overnight and into the morning. . Don Mitchell / Global News

The Hamilton area is likely in for a couple centimetres of snow overnight and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement Wednesday afternoon, saying a low-pressure system will “bring a messy mix of precipitation.”

READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued for London and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

Evening rain is expected to change overnight to light snow, which should continue through the morning commute.

The weather agency also says the precipitation “may also cause roads to become icy or slippery.”

Thursday’s forecast is calling for rain and flurries with a high of three, while Friday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with high of one.

Fall & winter tire safety
Fall & winter tire safety
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaHamiltonRainHamilton weathermixed precipitationHamilton snowflurries in hamiltonHamilton and areahamilton flurriessnow in hamiltonwintry mix
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.