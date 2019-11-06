Expect a blast of ‘messy’ weather overnight in Hamilton: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton area is likely in for a couple centimetres of snow overnight and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement Wednesday afternoon, saying a low-pressure system will “bring a messy mix of precipitation.”

Evening rain is expected to change overnight to light snow, which should continue through the morning commute.

The weather agency also says the precipitation “may also cause roads to become icy or slippery.”

Thursday’s forecast is calling for rain and flurries with a high of three, while Friday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with high of one.

