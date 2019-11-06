Menu

Missing teen last seen Tuesday in Winnipeg’s North End

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 3:29 pm
Jocelyne Lavallee.
Jocelyne Lavallee. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Jocelyne Lavallee, 16, was last seen in the city’s North End around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

She’s described as 5’4″ and thin, long light brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweats and a grey hoodie.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

