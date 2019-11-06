Missing teen last seen Tuesday in Winnipeg’s North End

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Jocelyne Lavallee, 16, was last seen in the city’s North End around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

She’s described as 5’4″ and thin, long light brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweats and a grey hoodie.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Missing: Jocelyne Lavallee,16. She was last seen on Tuesday, Nov 5, at 1:00pm in the North End area of Winnipeg. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250. pic.twitter.com/pMgFbjLrFf — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 6, 2019

