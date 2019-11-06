Menu

World

Turkey says it captured wife of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 6, 2019 9:11 am
Updated November 6, 2019 9:13 am
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara on Wednesday but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name.

READ MORE: Turkey calls on Russia, U.S. to remove Kurdish fighters from Syrian border areas

Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives.

Erdogan’s announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi’s elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in northwestern Syria. She was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained.

Erdogan says: “We caught his wife, but we didn’t make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time.”Rasmiya Awad

© 2019 The Canadian Press
