Sports

Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame inducts new class

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 10:46 am
Manitoba's Jon Montgomery, seen here celebrating his 2010 Olympic gold medal, was among this year's inductees to the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.
Manitoba's Jon Montgomery, seen here celebrating his 2010 Olympic gold medal, was among this year's inductees to the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Seven Manitoba athletes and builders, along with one team, were inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, as part of the hall’s 40th anniversary.

Among the inductees were skeleton gold-medalist-turned-TV-host Jon Montgomery, World Cup soccer referee Hector Vergara, and weightlifting champion Susanne Dandenault.

They’re joined by Charles Baksh (cricket), Michelle Stilwell (wheelchair sports), and builders Don Hornby (rowing) and Maureen Orchard (basketball/wheelchair basketball).

The Brandon University Bobcats basketball dynasty – champions in 1987, ’88, and ’89 – were inducted in the team category.

Sport Manitoba aims to help fulfill new year's fitness resolutions

“Manitoba has a proud tradition of producing great athletes, and we are excited to celebrate four decades of tribute to their accomplishments in the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame,” said provincial sport, culture and heritage minister Cathy Cox.

“This year’s inductees reflect the wide diversity of the sports that Manitobans play, and they also reflect the diversity of our community.”

