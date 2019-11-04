Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame inducts new class

Send this page to someone via email

Seven Manitoba athletes and builders, along with one team, were inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, as part of the hall’s 40th anniversary.

Among the inductees were skeleton gold-medalist-turned-TV-host Jon Montgomery, World Cup soccer referee Hector Vergara, and weightlifting champion Susanne Dandenault.

They’re joined by Charles Baksh (cricket), Michelle Stilwell (wheelchair sports), and builders Don Hornby (rowing) and Maureen Orchard (basketball/wheelchair basketball).

The Brandon University Bobcats basketball dynasty – champions in 1987, ’88, and ’89 – were inducted in the team category.

🎥 The Class of 2019 was inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame with the Bobcat men’s basketball dynasty enshrined. Congrats to the 87-88-89 national championship teams. 🏀👍🏆 Hear from coach Jerry Hemmings and team member Courtney Bailey. #Bdnmb #HOF40 @SportManitoba pic.twitter.com/oR8rxlW3Q8 — BU Bobcats (@BUBobcats) November 3, 2019

“Manitoba has a proud tradition of producing great athletes, and we are excited to celebrate four decades of tribute to their accomplishments in the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame,” said provincial sport, culture and heritage minister Cathy Cox.

“This year’s inductees reflect the wide diversity of the sports that Manitobans play, and they also reflect the diversity of our community.”

Thank you for such an amazing honour!

I treasure my memories of sporting days gone by, and continue to reap the benefits, mentally and physically, from the investment of sport in my life and others selfless investment of time, in me. #TakesATeam https://t.co/3FRnoSQFLy — Jon Montgomery (@jonmonty) November 3, 2019