Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame inducts new class

Seven Manitoba athletes and builders, along with one team, were inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, as part of the hall’s 40th anniversary.
Among the inductees were skeleton gold-medalist-turned-TV-host Jon Montgomery, World Cup soccer referee Hector Vergara, and weightlifting champion Susanne Dandenault.
They’re joined by Charles Baksh (cricket), Michelle Stilwell (wheelchair sports), and builders Don Hornby (rowing) and Maureen Orchard (basketball/wheelchair basketball).
The Brandon University Bobcats basketball dynasty – champions in 1987, ’88, and ’89 – were inducted in the team category.
“Manitoba has a proud tradition of producing great athletes, and we are excited to celebrate four decades of tribute to their accomplishments in the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame,” said provincial sport, culture and heritage minister Cathy Cox.
“This year’s inductees reflect the wide diversity of the sports that Manitobans play, and they also reflect the diversity of our community.”
