Traffic

Ottawa police respond to 3 separate collisions, charge 1 driver Monday morning

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 10:22 am
Ottawa police say one driver has been charged with disobeying a stop sign after a two-vehicle collision left a pickup truck flipped over in an intersection in Ottawa's south end on Monday morning.
Twitter / @OPSTrafficCM

Ottawa police say a driver has been charged with disobeying a stop sign after a two-vehicle collision and rollover in the city’s south end on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Rideau and Bowesville roads, south of the Ottawa International Airport, shortly before 5:30 a.m., police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said.

READ MORE: Ottawa woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in man’s death

A two-door Pontiac and a Ford pickup truck were involved in the collision, according to police. An image of the crash site posted on social media by a traffic officer showed the pickup truck flipped over in the intersection.

No injuries were reported in the crash, Benoit said.

Another collision in the downtown area later on Monday morning, however, left a pedestrian with a broken leg, Ottawa paramedics said.

Story continues below advertisement
New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing
New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

Police and paramedics were called to Bank Street and Gladstone Avenue around 7:45 a.m. after a car reportedly struck a woman in her 60s.

In addition to a broken leg, the woman suffered other minor injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre in stable condition, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

No charges have been laid in that collision, Benoit confirmed.

Immediately after the incident, Gladstone Avenue was closed to westbound traffic, but it has since reopened.

READ MORE: Relationship-building top priority in months ahead, says new Ottawa police chief on first day

Police, however, are still cleaning up a third collision site after a van hit a pole at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive, near Algonquin College in Ottawa’s west end.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:15 a.m., Ottawa police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no injuries were reported, Benoit said.

Ottawa police say crews are still doing repairs at Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive after a van slammed into a pole on Monday morning.
Ottawa police say crews are still doing repairs at Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive after a van slammed into a pole on Monday morning. Twitter / @OPSTrafficCM
