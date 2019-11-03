Menu

World

Al-Baghdadi’s death a ‘milestone’ in fight against ISIS: NATO chief

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 7:37 am
‘They got him’: Trump talks about killing of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
WATCH: 'They got him': Trump talks about killing of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

NATO’s secretary general says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a “milestone” in the fight against the extremist group but is cautioning that the struggle is far from over.

READ MORE: The leader of ISIS is dead, according to Trump. Here’s what you need to know

NATO Jens Stoltenberg told Germany’s Bild newspaper on Sunday that IS once controlled a vast area in Syria and Iraq and the international anti-IS coalition, of which NATO is a part, needs to “ensure that it doesn’t return.”

New details reveal former ISIS member turned spy led U.S. forces to Baghdadi
New details reveal former ISIS member turned spy led U.S. forces to Baghdadi

Stoltenberg says “the Islamic State doesn’t have any territory any more, but it still lives. IS maintains sleeper cells, secret networks and is working to come back. Our mission is not yet entirely fulfilled.”

Al-Baghdadi was killed last week in a U.S. raid in Syria. The group has named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi as its new leader.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
