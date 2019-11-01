OPP seek vehicle in connection with fail to remain investigation in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are seeking the driver who allegedly failed to remain at a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a collision on Hwy. 35 just south of the traffic lights at Kawartha Lakes Rd. 48 in Coboconk, north of Lindsay.

OPP say the driver of one vehicle allegedly struck another vehicle and then left the scene northbound on Hwy. 35.

Investigators are seeking a black, midsize pickup truck from the late 1990s to early 2000s. Police say it is possible the vehicle is a Nissan Frontier or a Toyota Tacoma with a regular cab, longbox with black fibreglass cap on the back.

“It will have extensive damage to the passenger side of the box,” OPP stated Friday afternoon.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.