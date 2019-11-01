Winnipeg toddler stabbed while he slept to be taken off life support Friday: Family

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a toddler who was horrifyingly assaulted earlier this week says the little boy is brain dead and will be taken off life support Friday.

In a case that has shocked and sickened Winnipeggers, Hunter Haze Smith Straight, 3, was stabbed in the neck early Wednesday morning while he slept in his Pritchard Avenue home Wednesday.

His aunt Bianca Smith told Global News Friday morning that the gravely injured child will be taken off life support, after an MRI showed he has severe brain damage.

Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother’s ex-boyfriend on the weekend in Winnipeg, sits outside the hospital in-between visits to the little boy who remains in a critical condition Thursday, October 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The boy’s family is waiting for other family members to arrive Friday so they have a chance to say goodbye, she said.

Daniel Jensen, 33, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder. He’s also charged with an earlier assault on the young child’s mother.

Investigators allege Jensen was with the child’s mother, Clarise Smith, at a Main Street bar early Wednesday when the two got into a fight and she was assaulted.

Clarice Smith is Hunter’s mother. Facebook

Police say a man then went to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue, where the toddler was stabbed multiple times.

Jensen was subject to a no-contact order with Smith. Smith and the suspect were previously in a relationship, but the accused is not the boy’s biological father.

A vigil has been organized for the youngster at 1:30 p.m. Friday outside the Children’s Hospital in the loop off Sherbrook Avenue.

Dan Jensen Facebook

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said Friday if Hunter dies, charges against Jensen may be changed.

“Certainly if an individual passes away as the result of an assault, we will look at upgrading charges,” he said, noting police couldn’t talk about Hunter specifically being taken off life support due to privacy laws.

“This incident has been incredibly tough for all levels of emergency personnel,” said Murray.

“It’s one that will remain with officers for a very long time.”

