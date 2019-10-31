Menu

Okanagan weather: cool Halloween night, warmer start to November

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 2:29 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 2:30 pm
Temperatures will fall to the freezing mark by the end of trick-or-treating time Halloween night.
Temperatures will fall to the freezing mark by the end of trick-or-treating time Halloween night. SkyTracker Weather

After a work week with the coldest temperatures the region has recorded in more than half a year, the mercury slid back below freezing as clouds rolled in to start the day Halloween morning.

Skies will start clearing during the day as temperatures rise to around 8 degrees in the afternoon, before falling toward the freezing mark under clear skies for trick-or-treaters in the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

After all the ghouls and goblins are done roaming the streets with their jackets on, because wind chills will be around -3, a really creepy cool down ensues with spooky mist possible overnight.

By Friday morning, sunshine will be back with wind chills around -9, as the mercury dips to -5 degrees or so to start the day before clouds roll in late afternoon with a daytime high around 8 degrees.

On Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud is slated to start the first weekend of November, with lingering clouds and a chance of showers on Sunday.

There is a chance of showers for the early morning hours on Sunday.
There is a chance of showers for the early morning hours on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will return to double digits over the weekend, before falling into single digits for the first full work week of the new month under mostly cloudy skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

