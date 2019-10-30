Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs, cash, and ‘electrified knuckles’ found in Thompson raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 11:38 am
Updated October 30, 2019 11:39 am
Police found drugs, cash, and electric brass knuckles during a raid at a Thompson home Monday.
Police found drugs, cash, and electric brass knuckles during a raid at a Thompson home Monday. RCMP/Handout

Police found drugs, cash, and electrified brass knuckles during a bust at a Thompson home Monday.

Officers raided a home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on Deerwood Drive around 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Wednesday police say they found oxycodone pills, pot, a large amount of cash and electrified knuckles in the home.

Todd Burton, 53, of Thompson, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

READ MORE: Thompson RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine in early-morning raid

Burton is in custody and police are continuing their investigation.

Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPpotThompsonThompson RCMPOxycodone PillsDeerwood Driveelectrified brass knucklesTodd Burton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.