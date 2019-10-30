Drugs, cash, and ‘electrified knuckles’ found in Thompson raid

Police found drugs, cash, and electrified brass knuckles during a bust at a Thompson home Monday.
Officers raided a home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on Deerwood Drive around 6 p.m.
In a release Wednesday police say they found oxycodone pills, pot, a large amount of cash and electrified knuckles in the home.
Todd Burton, 53, of Thompson, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Burton is in custody and police are continuing their investigation.
