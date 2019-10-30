Drugs, cash, and ‘electrified knuckles’ found in Thompson raid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police found drugs, cash, and electrified brass knuckles during a bust at a Thompson home Monday.

Officers raided a home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on Deerwood Drive around 6 p.m.

On Oct 28, #rcmpmb searched a house on Deerwood Dr in Thompson. Officers seized oxycodone pills, cannabis, cash & electrified knuckles. Todd Burton, 53, has been charged with several offences including Trafficking & Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/iSmZPRFgXY — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Wednesday police say they found oxycodone pills, pot, a large amount of cash and electrified knuckles in the home.

Todd Burton, 53, of Thompson, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Burton is in custody and police are continuing their investigation.

0:38 Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl