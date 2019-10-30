Lindsay woman charged with debit card theft, fraud: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay have made an arrest for the theft and fraud of a credit card earlier this month.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says on Oct. 9, a suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked at a home and allegedly stole several items, including a debit card.

Police say that same day the suspect was seen on store video surveillance allegedly using the debit card to make several purchases.

Officers identified the suspect after an investigation and on Tuesday arrested a woman.

Katherine Rebecca Howard, 24, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; use of a stolen debit/credit card and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday, police said.

Police are reminding residents to protect their property by locking their vehicle.

