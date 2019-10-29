Menu

Train hits semi truck in Oak Lake, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 6:43 pm
Virden RCMP were called to the scene of a crash between a train and a semi in Oak Lake Tuesday.
Virden RCMP were called to the scene of a crash between a train and a semi in Oak Lake Tuesday. Handout/RCMP

A semi driver is in hospital after a truck was hit by a train in Oak Lake, Man. Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at an uncontrolled railway crossing in the community, about 250 km west of Winnipeg, shortly before 2 p.m.

The semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening condition.
The semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening condition. Handout/RCMP

Police say the semi was heading north on Lansdowne Road when it was hit by a westbound train.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Deadliest year in a decade for train and vehicle crashes in Manitoba: RCMP

Train drags car down tracks in Headingley
