Train hits semi truck in Oak Lake, Man.

A semi driver is in hospital after a truck was hit by a train in Oak Lake, Man. Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at an uncontrolled railway crossing in the community, about 250 km west of Winnipeg, shortly before 2 p.m.

The semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening condition. Handout/RCMP

Police say the semi was heading north on Lansdowne Road when it was hit by a westbound train.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

