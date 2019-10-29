Train hits semi truck in Oak Lake, Man.

A semi driver is in hospital after a truck was hit by a train in Oak Lake, Man. Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at an uncontrolled railway crossing in the community, about 250 km west of Winnipeg, shortly before 2 p.m.
Police say the semi was heading north on Lansdowne Road when it was hit by a westbound train.
The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
