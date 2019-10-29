Driver charged with impaired driving following crash in Selwyn Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Monday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on County Road 19, just north of Peterborough.

OPP say when officers spoke with the uninjured driver, they determined he was impaired by drugs and arrested him. He was taken to the detachment to be evaluated by a qualified drug recognition expert (DRE).

Rudolph Ksander, 61, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 27.

