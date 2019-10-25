Winnipeg Jets add Randy Carlyle and Thomas Steen to Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced Randy Carlyle and Thomas Steen are going to become the seventh and eighth inductees into their Hall of Fame.

The two ex-team captains of the 1.0 version of the team will be honoured at a special Alumni Night game Feb. 11 when the Jets host the New York Rangers at Bell MTS Place. A Hall of Fame Luncheon is planned for the following day.

As part of the festivities that evening, the Jets will wear their Heritage Jerseys for the third and final time this season. Carlyle and Steen join Bobby Hull, Anders Hedberg, Ulf Nilsson, Lars-Erik Sjoberg, Ab McDonald, and Dale Hawerchuk.

The Jets Hall of Fame was established in 2016.

Carlyle played 17 seasons in the NHL for Toronto, Pittsburgh, and finally Winnipeg before retiring at the end of the 1992-93 season.

Story continues below advertisement

In the 1980-81 season “Kitty” won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenceman and was a first team all star following a campaign that saw him score 16 goals and add 67 assists for 85 points.

The Sudbury, Ont. native played 564 of his 1055 career NHL games with the Jets and finished with 148-499-647 to go along with an even 1400 penalty minutes.

Former Winnipeg Jets Eddie Olczyk (16) and Thomas Steen (25) joke around during a practice for the NHL’s Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, October 21, 2016. dTHE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Carlyle went on to serve as coach and GM of the IHL’s Manitoba Moose from 1996-2001 before joining the Washington Capitals as an assistant coach for two seasons from 2002-04.

He returned to Winnipeg as head coach of the AHL Moose in 2004-05 and then became a head coach in the NHL for the first time when he was hired by Anaheim before the start of the 2005-06 season. His six plus years with the Ducks was highlighted by a Stanley Cup championship in 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

After being let go by the Ducks, Carlyle was hired by Toronto later that same 2011-12 season and returned to the franchise where his NHL playing career began.

In nine full seasons and parts of five others covering a total of 924 games, Randy compiled a career NHL coaching record of 475-334-115.

Thomas Steen was the fifth ever draft pick of the 1.0 Winnipeg Jets when he was selected 103rd overall in 1979 out of Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League. The Grums, Sweden native debuted with the Jets in the 1981-82 season and quickly became a fan favourite.

Consistency was also Steen’s hall mark as he went on to post 13 consecutive seasons of double digit totals for goals and assists.

READ MORE: WHA captains to be inducted into Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame

Steen’s two most productive campaigns were in 1984-85 and 1988-89 when he totaled 84 and 85 points respectively.

Steen retired at the end of the lockout shortened 1994-95 season, after playing his entire NHL career in a Jets uniform and wound up with 246-553-817 in 950 games played. Thomas added 44 points on 12 goals and 32 assists in 56 playoff games.

The former Winnipeg City Council member for Elmwood-East Kildonan held franchise highs in Jets 1.0 franchise history for assists and regular season and playoff games played.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas was also the first Jets 1.0 member to have his #25 retired during a ceremony on May 6, 1995.

More recently, Steen has worked for True North Sports + Entertainment in various capacities, including his current role in scouting and alumni relations.

1:06 Dale Hawerchuk on induction into Winnipeg Jets Hall Of Fame Dale Hawerchuk on induction into Winnipeg Jets Hall Of Fame