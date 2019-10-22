Anze Kopitar’s late goal lifts Los Angeles Kings over Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal at 5:52 of the third period that stood up as the winner in a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Kopitar turned on the speed to get around Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and took a backhand shot that bounced off goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s arm into the net.

Austin Wagner and Kurtis MacDermid also scored for the Kings (4-5-0), who won their second straight game after losing the previous three.

Jonathan Quick, who got an assist on Kopitar’s fourth goal of the season, stopped 26 shots for Los Angeles, which was starting a four-game road trip.

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg (5-6-0).

Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who wrapped up a five-game homestand going 1-4.