Kingston high school graduates honoured with Hall of Fame bursary awards

The Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame has announced its bursary award winners for 2019, and four young athletes have been acknowledged for their athletic achievements, academic standards and community involvement.

The high school graduates accepted their $1,000 monetary gifts with gratitude.

“This is a great reward for doing something you love to do,” said Toban Bradlynn, one of the award recipients.

“Everyone here worked extremely hard in high school.”

The 19-year-old multi-sport athlete, who now attends McMaster University in Hamilton, excelled at Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute in basketball, cross-country, volleyball, track and field and lacrosse.

“It’s amazing the support I received at KCVI from my teachers and coaches, and now this support from the Hall of Fame. Clearly, we live in a very supportive community.”

Another multi-sport athlete to win the award was Tangie Howes, a graduate of Granite Ridge Secondary School in Sharbot Lake.

“This means a lot to me because I come from a small town, and it’s nice to be recognized,” said Howes, who now attends Queen’s University.

“It really is a huge honour.

“I had a heavy academic schedule, and it was sports that de-stressed me, said Howes, who excelled in track and field, basketball, volleyball and badminton. “My best memories were playing sports with my friends in high school. Sports helped me get through some tough times.”

Asfar Chowdhury, a racquet champion at Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute, won the gold medal in badminton singles in Kingston and eastern Ontario high school competitions.

“This means a lot to me,” said Chowdhury, who now attends St. Lawrence College in Kingston.

“This will help me tremendously with my post-secondary education. I really appreciate the award and the recognition.”

The fourth recipient was Miles Brackenbury, a cross-country star at Kingston Collegiate who won numerous races during his high school career.

“I was thrilled when I got the phone call,” said Brackenbury, who is now a member of the Queen’s University cross-country team.

“I was honoured and filled with joy.

“This will help me pursue my goals at university. It is a big honour and a big help this year and the years to come,” he said. “I can’t thank the Hall of Fame enough for this financial support.”