Kingston high school graduates rewarded for athletic and academic success

The Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame bursary award winners for 2018 have been announced.

Three high school graduates accepted their $1,000 monetary gifts with gratitude.

The award winners were cited for their athletic achievements, academic standards and community involvement.

“It’s awesome, and I’m so grateful,” said MacKenzie Poole.

The Sydenham High School graduate was captain of the Golden Eagles basketball and soccer teams. She also volunteered at the Glenburnie Day Care Centre. She currently attends Brock University in St. Catharines.

“Helping to look after small children taught me a lot of things — especially patience,” added Poole.

“I got that interaction with younger kids that will help me down the road if I decide to become a teacher.”

Kiley Rodriques was a star golfer at Holy Cross Secondary School. She earned a full NCAA golfing scholarship at Arkansas State University.

“It was a real honour to win this award,” said Rodriques, who also excelled in basketball with the Crusaders.

Rodriques was also cited for volunteering for many activities during her four years at Holy Cross.

“I was really involved in my school, especially in Grade 12. The leadership class helped me in so many ways. We did a lot of fundraising and it allowed me to be truly thankful for everything I have. My years at Holy Cross were the greatest.”

The third recipient was Hayley Lambert, a graduate from Napanee District Secondary School.

“I’m extremely honoured to accept this award,” said Lambert, a first-year student at Queen’s University.

Lambert played three different sports with the Lady Hawks. She was captain of the volleyball, rugby and field hockey teams.

She was also active with the student council and served as a volunteer volleyball coach for a youth league in Napanee.

“It was my way of giving back to the school and the community,” added Lambert.

“This award was a much larger deal than I thought it was. I will always remember my years in high school and I can’t thank my coaches and counsellors enough for everything they did.”

This is the second year for the Hall of Fame bursary awards and the hall’s president, Corrie Abrams, says all three women were worthy recipients.