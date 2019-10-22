Menu

Politics

New Brunswick premier reassessing position on carbon tax after election results

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 2:12 pm
New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs speaks to reporters on October 16, 2019. .
New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs speaks to reporters on October 16, 2019. . Silas Brown / Global News

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative premier says voters delivered a message Monday on the federal carbon tax, and his province will have to find a way to make it work.

Blaine Higgs made the comments Tuesday after the Liberals won six of New Brunswick’s 10 federal ridings and the Greens won one.

A vocal opponent of the tax in the past, Higgs says his province may have to come up with its own carbon tax on consumers.

The federal Liberal government had rejected New Brunswick’s original position and earlier this year imposed the federal backstop carbon-pricing system.

In June, the Higgs government presented a revised plan that would see industry pay a greater share of the costs, however the Trudeau government has yet to rule on the new plan.

A number of provinces have filed court challenges of the tax.

