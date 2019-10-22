Menu

Detroit faces Vancouver on 4-game skid

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2019 3:26 am

Vancouver Canucks (5-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-5-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against Vancouver as losers of four straight games.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 17-19-5 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 39 power play goals on 216 power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall a season ago while going 15-20-6 on the road. Goalies for the Canucks compiled a .905 save percentage while giving up 2.9 goals on 31.6 shots per game last season.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Canucks won the last matchup 5-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
