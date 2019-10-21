Kawartha Lakes Man charged for impaired driving: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Kawartha Lakes man with impaired driving, OPP said Monday.
According to police, the driver’s vehicle was stopped on Saturday during an OPP traffic stop on Janetville Road.
Daniel Crozier, 39, of Manvers Township in CKL, was charged with impaired driving involving alcohol and drugs, along with driving with a suspended license.
