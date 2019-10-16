Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Chinese officials will soon be required by the U.S. to report American contacts

By Matt Lee The Associated Press
Posted October 16, 2019 3:41 pm
This Oct. 4, 2019 photo shows a copy of an FBI pamphlet and related emails. .
This Oct. 4, 2019 photo shows a copy of an FBI pamphlet and related emails. . (AP Photo)

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will soon require Chinese officials in the U.S. to notify the State Department ahead of any contacts they plan to have with American educators, researchers and local and state governments.

The release of the new rules was accompanied by notices to American educational and research institutions and local governments informing them of the reporting requirement. The change is effective Wednesday.

READ MORE: Trade talks between U.S., China take place amid tension

State Department officials say the change is made to reciprocate for similar rules faced by U.S. diplomats in China. But, they said the rules are less onerous than China’s because the Chinese must approve such contacts. In contrast, the American government will not be requiring any Chinese official to receive permission from the State Department for any of the meetings.

The rules cover all meetings Chinese diplomats have with representatives of state, local and municipal governments and all visits to public and private educational and research institutions, including national laboratories in the U.S. and its territories.

Story continues below advertisement
‘We’ll do what we need to do’ to get China trade deal done: Mnuchin
‘We’ll do what we need to do’ to get China trade deal done: Mnuchin

The Chinese were told of the new rule this week, according to a senior administration official who discussed the new requirement with reporters on the condition of anonymity. The State Department has already gotten one notification and the official said the department expects, but does not know, that it will receive about 50 notifications per week.

The official said the U.S. hopes the new rules gain result in better access for both U.S. and China diplomats.

The rule change comes amid a deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China and as a trade war launched by President Donald Trump contributes to stock market turbulence and fears of a global economic slowdown.

Trump talks what else is covered by China deal, says they hope to finalize by ‘Phase 2’
Trump talks what else is covered by China deal, says they hope to finalize by ‘Phase 2’

The FBI has been warning colleges and universities across the country that they are vulnerable to intellectual property theft by researchers recruited by China, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press through dozens of public records requests. Agents have lectured at seminars, briefed administrators in campus meetings and distributed pamphlets with cautionary tales of trade secret theft, the emails show.

U.S. officials believe that universities, as recruiters of foreign talent and developers of cutting-edge research, are ripe target for theft by Beijing.

READ MORE: U.S. suspends China tariff hike in temporary trade war truce

Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department has for years accused China of stealing corporate secrets to develop its economy, indicting for instance Chinese military officials accused of hacking into major American companies and pilfering proprietary information. But officials who increasingly see academia as a vulnerable espionage target say they’re working with universities to help them protect their research. They say they are not encouraging schools to monitor scientists by nationality..

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Donald TrumpUnited StatesChinaTrumpTrump administrationTrade warus china trade wardiplomatsUS-China RelationsUS State Departmentus-chinaChina Trumpamerican researchers chinaChina US academics
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.