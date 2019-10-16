Debris crashes down on drivers after truck hits roof of Thorold Tunnel: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a garbage truck believed to have smashed into the ceiling of the Thorold Tunnel on Highway 58 Wednesday, shutting down the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare.

In a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says collision investigators believe some sort of garbage truck hit the roof of the tunnel from the inside just after 10 a.m. and sent parts of the ceiling crashing down onto motorists who abandoned their cars to scramble to safety.

“Witnesses reported seeing a garbage truck travelling through the Thorold Tunnel, colliding with and impacting with the ceiling,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt went on to say the vehicle left the scene and based on witness accounts may have been a garbage truck with forks on the front – used to lift garbage bins – elevated at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there was no estimated time for the re-opening of the roadway.

Anyone with info on the incident is urged to call Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311

#OPP looking for the driver of a possible garbage truck that caused damage to the Thorold tunnel on #Hwy58. Investigators are reviewing the video footage now. Anyone with info call Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311 pic.twitter.com/Kb2yXApEUW — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 16, 2019