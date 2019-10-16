Menu

Debris crashes down on drivers after truck hits roof of Thorold Tunnel: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 3:42 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 3:47 pm
OPP believe a garbage truck smashed into the roof of the Thorold Tunnel, causing debris to crash down on drivers.
OPP believe a garbage truck smashed into the roof of the Thorold Tunnel, causing debris to crash down on drivers. @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a garbage truck believed to have smashed into the ceiling of the Thorold Tunnel on Highway 58 Wednesday, shutting down the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare.

In a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says collision investigators believe some sort of garbage truck hit the roof of the tunnel from the inside just after 10 a.m. and sent parts of the ceiling crashing down onto motorists who abandoned their cars to scramble to safety.

READ MORE: 1 dead after collision involving motorcycle, car in West Lincoln, Niagara police say

“Witnesses reported seeing a garbage truck travelling through the Thorold Tunnel, colliding with and impacting with the ceiling,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt went on to say the vehicle left the scene and based on witness accounts may have been a garbage truck with forks on the front – used to lift garbage bins – elevated at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police in Niagara looking for contractor connected to alleged paving fraud

No injuries were reported.

Police said there was no estimated time for the re-opening of the roadway.

Anyone with info on the incident is urged to call Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311

