Environment

Fredericton takes next step to deal with drive-thru traffic congestion

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 10:39 am
Would a drive-thru ban steer Albertans to healthier food choices?
Would a ban on fast-food drive-thrus steer Albertans towards healthier food choices? A team of public health researchers are looking into that. Quinn Ohler spoke to Kayla Atkey to learn more.

City councillors in Fredericton have taken another step towards addressing traffic jams caused by a busy Tim Hortons drive-thru.

At its meeting Tuesday, council directed city staff to draft a bylaw resolution to prohibit left turns off Wallace Avenue.

READ MORE: Fredericton latest Canadian city to grapple with drive-thru woes

That resolution is expected to be up for debate in a few weeks.

If passed, the no-left-turn would work in conjunction with a proposed turnaround at the end of the street – creating a queue for the drive-thru and preventing that traffic from blocking Main Street.

Last month, council put the turnaround project on hold while it gathered more information.

Never get between a Canadian and their coffee
Never get between a Canadian and their coffee
Story continues below advertisement

Fredericton is the latest Canadian municipality forced to contend with safety, environmental and traffic concerns caused by restaurant drive-thrus.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
New BrunswickCanadaFrederictonCity Of FrederictonDrive ThruFredericton City CouncilDrive-thru traffic jamsDrive-thrus in FrederictonFredericton Drive-thrus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

