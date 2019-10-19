London psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Lefcoe, linked to support of Canadian Nationalist Party

Send this page to someone via email

Alison saw London psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Lefcoe for six years before deciding he wasn’t the doctor for her.

Alison, a London resident who wishes to be identified only by her first name, said she had her last appointment with Lefcoe in June. But his name came up again a few months later when a friend sent her a link to a website connecting Lefcoe to the Canadian Nationalist Party (CNP) a registered party in this year’s election that has been accused of white nationalism.

That’s when Alison says she filed an online complaint with London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), where Lefcoe works as a psychiatrist.

“I am shocked by it and disgusted by it and feel really uncomfortable with him, Dr. Lefcoe, potentially being a member of this party and being in charge of people’s mental health,” Alison said.

“I can’t imagine what somebody who is even more vulnerable than me would be experiencing from someone like him.” Tweet This

Global News asked LHSC to confirm that a complaint had been made, but a spokesperson for the medical network said they were unable to comment on the matter as it would violate their policy on patient confidentiality.

Party publishes list of supporters

On Sept. 21, the CNP posted to its website a list of electors who signed in support of party registration status.

The list contains hundreds of names, eight of whom are identified as London residents.

One of the names matches that of Lefcoe, who Western University lists as an associate professor. Global News was unable to confirm whether Lefcoe had a teaching appointment with the university in 2019.

Global News sent a request to Elections Canada to view the CNP’s application file, which contained more details on people who lent their support to the party.

Lefcoe’s name was found in the Elections Canada documents, along with the middle initial “H,” an initial that matches Lefcoe’s middle name as shown on his doctor profile on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario website.

Global News reached out to Lefcoe, but the doctor declined to comment.

A declaration of support for the Canadian Nationalist Party that is signed by a Daniel H. Lefcoe of London. Elections Canada A confirmation of a declaration of support for the Canadian Nationalist Party that is signed by a Daniel Lefcoe of London. Elections Canada

‘It is a neo-Nazi party’

Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, didn’t mince words when asked about the CNP.

“It is a neo-Nazi party run by a neo-Nazi,” Balgord said.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network is an independent and non-profit organization that works to monitor, expose and counter hate groups.

They previously raised concerns to Global News when the CNP was granted eligibility in the 2019 election.

The grounds for that label, Balgord said, are based on past actions of the party’s leader, Travis Patron.

“He has also put out a video in which he references pretty much every negative Jewish stereotype, refers to them as the parasitic tribe and calls for Jews to be removed once and for all from Canada.”

The video, which was also posted to the CNP’s website and listed Travis Patron as its author, makes no direct mention of Jewish people.

Last June, the RCMP opened an investigation in regards to the video, following a complaint filed by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, said Balgord.

“Generally, only in the event that an investigation results in the laying of criminal charges, would the RCMP confirm its investigation, the nature of any charges laid and the identity of the individuals involved,” said RCMP Acting Sgt. Caroline Duval. “The RCMP does not investigate movements or ideologies, but will investigate the criminal activity of any individuals who threaten the safety and security of Canadians.”

Main policies of the Canadian Nationalist Party

The CNP’s main polices, as stated on the party’s website, include a plan to discontinue public funding for Pride parades, along with removing “homosexuality/transgenderism from the academic curriculum entirely.”

The party states that it wishes to restrict abortion procedures, deport illegal migrants and prohibit public officials from holding dual-citizenship.

The CNP’s demographic policy seeks to “maintain the current demographic status of the current European-descended majority.”

In a previous interview with Global News, Patron denied accusations that his party espouses hate, adding that the CNP is pushing a patriotic platform “that’s resonating with a lot of people.”

“We’ve done nothing illegal. In terms of so-called white supremacy, we do advocate for maintaining the European-descendant majority. And if that’s a policy that’s wrong, then I simply don’t want to be right,” Patron added.

‘They should be stripped of their licence’

Balgord argues that a psychiatrist working with a vulnerable population who supports the CNP should be stripped of their licence.

“Their donation to a neo-Nazi party demonstrates both a significant lack in judgement, but also that they cannot provide a fair service to anybody that might come to them,” Balgord said.

“If it is true … I don’t know if we’ll file it, but certainly I would hope that a formal complaint is registered with whatever body governs them.”

Global News contacted LHSC, one of Lefcoe’s employers, about the psychiatrist’s alleged support of the CNP. A spokesperson for the medical network emailed the following statement in response:

“London Health Sciences Centre does not ask for the political affiliations of its staff or physicians as that is a personal choice. Use of hospital resources including time during normal working hours on any personal political activity (local, provincial, or federal) is not permitted.”

Global News also contacted the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the regulatory body under which Lefcoe is a member. A spokesperson said they were not aware of Lefcoe’s support of the CNP, but provided the following statement.

“We expect physicians to treat patients and the public with dignity and respect, and to act in a way that maintains the integrity of the profession. If we became aware of any concerns that a physician was violating our policies, we would investigate.”

