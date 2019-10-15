Menu

Trump vetoes bill aimed at stopping use of military funds to build wall

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 15, 2019 11:13 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 11:15 pm
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Minneapolis, for a campaign rally.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Minneapolis, for a campaign rally. . (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump has vetoed legislation that attempted to overturn his use of emergency powers to raid military base projects to pay for his long-promised border fence.

Trump killed a similar measure in March. He says in his veto message Tuesday that the situation on the nation’s southern border with Mexico remains a national emergency and “our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it.”

READ MORE: John Bolton called Giuliani a ‘hand grenade’, former aide tells impeachment probe

Congress is unlikely to have the votes to override the veto. In all, 127 military construction projects totalling US$3.6 billion will lose funding.

Democrats contended that Trump trampled Congress’ power of the purse and chose the wall over the needs of the military.

Trump says the legislation would have impaired the government’s capacity to curb human trafficking and smuggling.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
