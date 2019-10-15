Woman found in recycling depot not a victim of homicide, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a recycling depot wasn’t a homicide.

Mary Madeline Yellowback, 33, was found among recycling material on Sept. 28, 2018 at a depot on Omands Creek Boulevard.

At the time police were considering her death suspicious, and were reaching out to anyone who may have seen Yellowback – who was known to travel back and forth between Winnipeg and the God’s River area – in the days leading up to the discovery of her body.

Police said Tuesday that their investigation has wrapped up and that the cause of death was not a homicide, although they haven’t released any details on how she died.

On Sept 28, 2018 WPS located a body in the 100 block of Omands Creek. The deceased was later identified as Mary Madeline Yellowback who was 33.

The investigation is now complete and it has been determined that her death was not a homicide. https://t.co/b9JZIv1Ku7 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 15, 2019

