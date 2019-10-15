Menu

Canada

Woman found in recycling depot not a victim of homicide, say Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 12:26 pm
33-year-old Mary Madeline Yellowback.
33-year-old Mary Madeline Yellowback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Winnipeg Police Service,

Winnipeg police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a recycling depot wasn’t a homicide.

Mary Madeline Yellowback, 33, was found among recycling material on Sept. 28, 2018 at a depot on Omands Creek Boulevard.

At the time police were considering her death suspicious, and were reaching out to anyone who may have seen Yellowback – who was known to travel back and forth between Winnipeg and the God’s River area – in the days leading up to the discovery of her body.

Police said Tuesday that their investigation has wrapped up and that the cause of death was not a homicide, although they haven’t released any details on how she died.

