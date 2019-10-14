B.C. Interior town without water on Thanksgiving Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Almost one hundred households in the B.C. Interior were without water on Thanksgiving Sunday after a water reservoir was tampered with.

The Colombia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said the lid was torn off the reservoir servicing the Saratoga Water System in Scotch Creek, triggering an alarm.

Following the possible tampering at the Saratoga water reservoir on Sunday, Oct. 13, water service is back on for users in Scotch Creek. But due to concerns of possible contamination, the system has been placed on a Boil Water Notice. See More: https://t.co/IECrolGUIa#YourCSRD pic.twitter.com/fTgo0f1hoR — CSRD (@ColShuRegDist) October 14, 2019

“Due to the possibility that the water quality in the system was affected, Interior Health’s medical health officer advised that the system will need to be shut down for an indefinite period of time so it can be completely drained, flushed and refilled,” said a statement posted to the CSRD website.

The Saratoga Water System is located in Scotch Creek on the north shore of Shuswap Lake in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap). It services 97 mostly residential water connections.

“We understand this is unfortunate timing, considering the Thanksgiving holiday, but the system has to be drained and that takes time,” said Terry Langlois, CSRD Utilities Team Leader.

“While we know this is an inconvenience to all those water users who won’t be able to turn on their taps, our first priority needs to be the safety of the water users,” he added.

Water users of the Saratoga Water System in Scotch Creek will be without water service for a period of time on Thanksgiving Sunday, October 13, after damage was done to the reservoir. See more at https://t.co/eqxSZxdNtp…#YourCSRD pic.twitter.com/hXZ18hc7lQ — CSRD (@ColShuRegDist) October 14, 2019

By Monday morning, water service had been restored but users were asked to take special precautions with their water usage.

“Due to concerns of possible contamination, the system has been placed on a Boil Water Notice until water samples can be tested by Interior Health and results returned to the CSRD,” the statement said.

Water users were advised to boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute, add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water, or use an approved alternative source of potable water, such as bottled water.

The directions apply to water used for drinking, food preparation and dental hygiene.

The CSRD said it will inform users once the Boil Water Notice has been removed.

An investigation into the tampering with the lid of the water reservoir is ongoing.