Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Assiniboine Park Zoo re-opens, recovering from snow storm

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 1:36 pm
One of the tigers leaps from a snowy rock at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.
One of the tigers leaps from a snowy rock at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. Zookeeper Jacquie/Assiniboine Park Zoo

Power has been restored to the Assiniboine Park Zoo and as a result, people can once again visit their favourite furry friends.

The zoo will be open Monday until 5 p.m. with discounted admission, said a spokesperson for the Assinboine Park Conservancy, and the Park Cafe will also be open until 4 p.m.

The Pavilion is also expected to open Monday.

“We would like to thank our staff who worked tirelessly over the last few days to care for animals, clean up after the storm, and keep essential services running,” reads a statement from the zoo.

READ MORE: Manitoba residents buckle down, check on neighbours as lack of power from snow storm grinds on

The conservancy’s Bruce Keats, however, said they’re still dealing with the park’s trees.

“We’ve got hundreds of trees down,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll still be assessing the damage next week in terms of what the actual inventory of the trees are that we have that have been damaged.”

Tweet This

The park’s crews have been working  “around the clock” to remove trees and branches that pose a danger to visitors, said Keats.

“On a lot of of our pathways, along the river, and certainly on the zoo property, we’ve had a number of branches broken off that have caused significant damage to some of our exhibits.”

READ MORE: Federal leaders send thoughts as Manitoba struggles under state of emergency

Keats said a number of citizens have helped clear paths, but said they expect to be cleaning up for another week.

“We’re so thankful for the citizens of Winnipeg that enjoy the park and the zoo … we’re blessed with a number of great teams that have come in and sort of helped us get back to some state of normalcy.”

Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm
Winnipeggers embrace the snow storm
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Assiniboine Park ZooManitoba Stormstorm damageMB StormAssiniboine Park Conservancymanitoba zootrees damaged
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.