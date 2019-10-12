Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan’s premier provides update amid Japan typhoon

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 1:13 pm
At least 1 dead as Typhoon Hagibis hits Tokyo, Japan
One man was killed and more than three million people were advised to evacuate as typhoon Hagibis bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.

Saskatchewan’s premier is sheltering in place in Tokyo as a powerful typhoon batters the Japanese city.

Scott Moe says he and the rest of the delegation in Tokyo are safe and in consistent communication with the Canadian Embassy in case the storm worsens.

Moe is on a trade mission in Asia and says some of the official delegation travelled to South Korea ahead of schedule in anticipation of the typhoon.

READ MORE: Heavy rain, winds lash Tokyo as typhoon Hagibis makes landfall in Japan

He says their early arrival in Seoul means the government can keep its commitments even if typhoon Hagibis makes air travel impossible.

The storm is forecast to be the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in six decades.

Officials are warning those in the country to prepare for “rainfall of the kind you have never experienced.”

Story continues below advertisement
Waves crash onto Japan highway as Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall
Waves crash onto Japan highway as Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
SaskatchewanJapanScott MoeTokyotyphoonPremier Scott MoeSaskatchewan PremierTyphoon HagibisHagibisSaskatchewan Trade MissionScott Moe typhoon
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.