North Kildonan restaurant delivers 1,000 free meals to 300 families during snowstorm

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 10:17 am
Updated October 12, 2019 10:21 am
Jagtaran Sidhu and his team delivered 1,000 hot meals Friday night. Facebook

A local restaurant says they delivered food to 300 families without power Friday night, free of charge.

Jagtaran Sidhu of Desi Pizza and Curries posted on Facebook Friday, offering free meals to those who couldn’t cook.

“We have power in our restaurant and people without power if u need any kind of food we will try to deliver,” he posted, adding it would be free of charge to those who couldn’t pay.

READ MORE: The cleanup begins: Power slowly being restored, Manitobans begin to dig out after record-breaking snowstorm

About 300 families took Sidhu up on his offer, he told Global News Saturday, for a total of about 1,000 hot meals delivered to those waiting in the dark.

It was just a basic meal of chickpeas and rice, he said, but said warm food was important.

“It was just a basic survival hot meal,” he said. “The least I can do in this harsh time.”

Meals were picked up, delivered by his team or through a food delivery service.

Crews work to fix downed light standard in Winnipeg storm
Crews work to fix downed light standard in Winnipeg storm
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg weatherSnow stormgenerosityfood deliveryFood Deliverdesi's pizza and curries
