North Kildonan restaurant delivers 1,000 free meals to 300 families during snowstorm

A local restaurant says they delivered food to 300 families without power Friday night, free of charge.

Jagtaran Sidhu of Desi Pizza and Curries posted on Facebook Friday, offering free meals to those who couldn’t cook.

“We have power in our restaurant and people without power if u need any kind of food we will try to deliver,” he posted, adding it would be free of charge to those who couldn’t pay.

About 300 families took Sidhu up on his offer, he told Global News Saturday, for a total of about 1,000 hot meals delivered to those waiting in the dark.

It was just a basic meal of chickpeas and rice, he said, but said warm food was important.

“It was just a basic survival hot meal,” he said. “The least I can do in this harsh time.” Tweet This

Meals were picked up, delivered by his team or through a food delivery service.

