Sports

Senators take on the Lightning on 3-game skid

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 12, 2019 3:22 am

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Tampa Bay.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall and 10-16-2 in Atlantic Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Senators averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay went 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference play and 30-9-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Lightning averaged 4.0 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsSenatorsOttawa hockeySenators hockey
