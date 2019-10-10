Menu

Canada

New agri-business hub set to bring hundreds of jobs to London

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 5:10 pm
Food production, growing, retail, education and business services will take place in the repurposed building. .
Western Fair Association

A future business strategy that’s set to bring hundreds of jobs, economic prosperity and growth to the London region has been launched.

The Western Fair Association (WFA) announced Thursday a new initiative, designated The Grove at Western Fair District, will further develop future generations of Canadian agri-business entrepreneurs in the city.

In an official statement released by the WFA, the association said repurposing buildings on the site “…will help new and existing agri-businesses to incubate, accelerate, educate and connect.”

Food production, growing, retail, education and business services will take place in the repurposed building.

Reg Ash, the CEO of the WFA, says for more than 150 years the organization has “stood shoulder-to-shoulder with innovators in economic prosperity and food security,” and they’re inviting the next generation of entrepreneurs and educators to market through The Grove.

At a media launch on Thursday, the first major tenant of The Grove was announced.

LiveFit — a provider of prepared meals with direct delivery to consumers — will settle into what was formerly known as the Canada Building.

According to Nick Spina, the CEO of LiveFit, more than 200 new jobs will be created in London over the next seven months, and 450 jobs over the next few years.

Speakers at Thursday’s announcement – (L-R) Jesse Helmer (City of London), Reg Ash (Western Fair Association), Paul Shand (Middlesex-London Food Policy Council), Nick Spina (LiveFit Foods), Randy Pettapiece (MPP Perth-Wellington), Joe Dales (Western Fair Association)
Western Fair Association

Another new tenant of The Grove is the Middlesex London Food Policy Council (MLFPC).

The MLFPC is in charge of identifying challenges and creating solutions to develop a healthier and more sustainable local food system.

The Western Fair Association says expressions of interest are welcomed from companies or organizations who are interested in participating in the Grove, but they must possess similar agri-education, agri-food and agri-business objectives as the WFA.

