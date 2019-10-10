Three teens arrested in Lime Ridge Mall assault on Tuesday: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection to an assault outside Lime Ridge Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton police say the trio became engaged in a confrontation with a group of people outside the shopping centre near the west side parking lot around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say one of the adults was bumped in an incident that deteriorated into an exchange of words before becoming a physical exchange with one of the two suspects who “repeatedly” punched and kicked the other.

The assault was broken up by a number of witnesses before the suspects fled, police say. The victim received minor injuries.

Detectives say a knife was “displayed to the victim” during the altercation.

Mountain Division detectives say the three arrested are 15, 16 and 17-years-old and each faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

All are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 15.

2:04 Hundreds attend vigil for Hamilton teen Hundreds attend vigil for Hamilton teen