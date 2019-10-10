Three teens arrested in Lime Ridge Mall assault on Tuesday: Hamilton police

Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection to an assault outside Lime Ridge Mall on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton police say the trio became engaged in a confrontation with a group of people outside the shopping centre near the west side parking lot around 4:30 p.m.
Investigators say one of the adults was bumped in an incident that deteriorated into an exchange of words before becoming a physical exchange with one of the two suspects who “repeatedly” punched and kicked the other.
The assault was broken up by a number of witnesses before the suspects fled, police say. The victim received minor injuries.
Detectives say a knife was “displayed to the victim” during the altercation.
Mountain Division detectives say the three arrested are 15, 16 and 17-years-old and each faces a charge of assault with a weapon.
All are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 15.
