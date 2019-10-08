Menu

Canada

2 Montrealers charged in connection with Bell Canada cyber attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 7:50 pm
The RCMP say they laid charges against two Quebecers for their alleged involvement in a cyber attack of Bell Canada customer accounts.
The RCMP say they laid charges against two Quebecers for their alleged involvement in a cyber attack of Bell Canada customer accounts. Galit Rodan/The Canadian Press

The RCMP say charges have been laid against two Quebecers for their alleged involvement in a cyber attack of Bell Canada customer accounts.

Nana Koranteng and Jesiah Russell-Francis of Montreal are to appear on charges including unauthorized use of a computer, fraud over $5000, conspiracy to commit fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, identity theft, and identity fraud.

READ MORE: Bell Canada alerts customers impacted by new data breach

The Mounties began the investigation, dubbed Project Abalone, in 2018 after it was notified that some Bell accounts were breached and personal information was stolen.

The RCMP say the suspects were identified after a number of stolen accounts were used to fraudulently purchase goods online.

100,000 Bell customers affected by hack
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
