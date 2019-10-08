2 Montrealers charged in connection with Bell Canada cyber attack

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say charges have been laid against two Quebecers for their alleged involvement in a cyber attack of Bell Canada customer accounts.

Nana Koranteng and Jesiah Russell-Francis of Montreal are to appear on charges including unauthorized use of a computer, fraud over $5000, conspiracy to commit fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, identity theft, and identity fraud.

The Mounties began the investigation, dubbed Project Abalone, in 2018 after it was notified that some Bell accounts were breached and personal information was stolen.

The RCMP say the suspects were identified after a number of stolen accounts were used to fraudulently purchase goods online.

