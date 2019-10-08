Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakeshore property for park expansion

By Rebecca Lawrence Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 4:36 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 4:38 pm
The City of Kelowna says it purchased this lakefront property along Lakeshore Road for $2.7 million, with the intent of expanding public access to Okanagan Lake.
The City of Kelowna says it purchased this lakefront property along Lakeshore Road for $2.7 million, with the intent of expanding public access to Okanagan Lake. Global News

Public access to Okanagan Lake grew on Tuesday, with the City of Kelowna announcing it had purchased a lakeshore property worth $2.7 million.

The property, 3676 Lakeshore Road, is located just north of Rotary Beach Park.

According to the city, the 0.16 hectare (0.39 acre) piece of land was bought with the intent of expanding the popular park.

A street view of 3676 Lakeshore Road, which was recently purchased by the City of Kelowna.
A street view of 3676 Lakeshore Road, which was recently purchased by the City of Kelowna. Global News
Global News
Global News

READ MORE: City of Kelowna buys waterfront property for $4.4M

The city says its official community plan allows it to buy waterfront properties for public access and the benefit of the community.

“This property is one of the last significant obstacles for continued waterfront access between Boyce-Gyro Beach Park and Rotary Beach Park,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, “so it’s an important acquisition at a reasonable cost for waterfront property.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Kelowna aquires waterfront property

Recent properties purchased by the city to improve lake access include   4214 Hobson Road and 4020 Lakeshore Road.

Including this purchase, the city says it now owns more than 10 kilometers of foreshore, including municipal, regional and provincial land holdings.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Okanagancentral okanaganokanagan lakeCity of KelownaWaterfrontLakeshore RoadWaterfront PropertyGyro Beach ParkRotary Beach Park
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.