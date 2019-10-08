City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakeshore property for park expansion

Send this page to someone via email

Public access to Okanagan Lake grew on Tuesday, with the City of Kelowna announcing it had purchased a lakeshore property worth $2.7 million.

The property, 3676 Lakeshore Road, is located just north of Rotary Beach Park.

According to the city, the 0.16 hectare (0.39 acre) piece of land was bought with the intent of expanding the popular park.

The city says its official community plan allows it to buy waterfront properties for public access and the benefit of the community.

“This property is one of the last significant obstacles for continued waterfront access between Boyce-Gyro Beach Park and Rotary Beach Park,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, “so it’s an important acquisition at a reasonable cost for waterfront property.”

Recent properties purchased by the city to improve lake access include 4214 Hobson Road and 4020 Lakeshore Road.

Including this purchase, the city says it now owns more than 10 kilometers of foreshore, including municipal, regional and provincial land holdings.