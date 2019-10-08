Menu

World

U.S. places visa restrictions on Chinese officials over detention of Muslim minorities

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 8, 2019 3:34 pm
An ethnic Uighur demonstrator wears a mask as she attends a protest against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 1, 2019. .
An ethnic Uighur demonstrator wears a mask as she attends a protest against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 1, 2019. . Huseyin Aldemir/Reuters

WASHINGTON — The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials it believes responsible for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials have previously said the Trump administration was considering sanctions against officials linked to China’s crackdown on Muslims, including Xinjiang Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, who, as a member of the powerful politburo, is in the upper echelons of China’s leadership.

The State Department announcement did not name the officials subject to the visa restrictions.

Trump calls for ‘humane solution’ to Hong Kong protests
Trump calls for ‘humane solution’ to Hong Kong protests
© 2019 Reuters
