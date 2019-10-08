Menu

Crime

Drivers charged with failing to stop for school bus in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 1:47 pm
Two drivers are accused of travelling past school buses with emergency stop signs in use.
Two drivers are accused of travelling past school buses with emergency stop signs in use. Global News

Two drivers face charges for failing to stop for a school bus with lights activated so far this month.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say on Oct. 4, a 17-year-old driver from Newmarket was charged with failing to stop for a school bus that was stopped with lights activated on Kawartha Lakes Road 121, south of Kinmount.

READ MORE: Burlington school bus driver charged for allegedly driving under influence

On the same day, OPP charged a 21-year-old driver from Brampton after he was observed passing a school bus with lights activated in the Bobcaygeon area.

OPP did not release the names of the accused.

In other traffic enforcement on the weekend, OPP conducted a RIDE program on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Monk Road during which two people were charged with failing to wear a seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement

A passenger in the vehicle was charged with having open alcohol in the vehicle, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act. No names were released.

City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesSchool BusBobcaygeonKawartha Lakes OPPSeat BeltKinmountrun red lightschool bus sign
