Drivers charged with failing to stop for school bus in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers face charges for failing to stop for a school bus with lights activated so far this month.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say on Oct. 4, a 17-year-old driver from Newmarket was charged with failing to stop for a school bus that was stopped with lights activated on Kawartha Lakes Road 121, south of Kinmount.

READ MORE: Burlington school bus driver charged for allegedly driving under influence

On the same day, OPP charged a 21-year-old driver from Brampton after he was observed passing a school bus with lights activated in the Bobcaygeon area.

OPP did not release the names of the accused.

In other traffic enforcement on the weekend, OPP conducted a RIDE program on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Monk Road during which two people were charged with failing to wear a seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement

A passenger in the vehicle was charged with having open alcohol in the vehicle, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act. No names were released.

1:51 Mandatory school bus seatbelts may be a possibility Mandatory school bus seatbelts may be a possibility