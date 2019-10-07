IIU investigating after man dies in police custody in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog has been called in after a man died following his arrest in the Pas over the weekend.

Police responded to an intoxicated person call Saturday, arresting a 54-year-old man and placing him in cells in the RCMP detachment around 7 p.m.

The man was unresponsive when officers checked on the man the next morning and was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, was notified of the man’s death Sunday.

Because the case involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage that may help in the investigation to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

