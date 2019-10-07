More snow on the way for mountain highways in and out of the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers planning on travelling on mountain passes in the southern Interior are being warned to expect winter-like driving conditions.

According to Environment Canada, mountain highways surrounding the Okanagan may receive more than 10 centimetres of snow.

Those highways include the Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla, Allison Pass and Rogers Pass.

Periods of snow will develop over the high elevation highway passes starting Monday evening as a cold front sweeps down from the north.

Envionment Canada said snow flurries will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

