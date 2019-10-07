Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

More snow on the way for mountain highways in and out of the Okanagan

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:33 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 2:41 pm
The Coquihalla Highway is expecting about 10 centimetres of snow, expected to start falling Tuesday evening. .
The Coquihalla Highway is expecting about 10 centimetres of snow, expected to start falling Tuesday evening. . DriveBC

Drivers planning on travelling on mountain passes in the southern Interior are being warned to expect winter-like driving conditions.

According to Environment Canada, mountain highways surrounding the Okanagan may receive more than 10 centimetres of snow.

Those highways include the Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla, Allison Pass and Rogers Pass.

Periods of snow will develop over the high elevation highway passes starting Monday evening as a cold front sweeps down from the north.

Envionment Canada said snow flurries will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Click here for more information.

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SnowCoquihalla HighwayOkanagan ConnectordrivebcHighway snowMountain SnowWinter-like Driving Conditions
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.