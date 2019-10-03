London Public Library to offer instrument rentals thanks to ‘Juno Awards’

Send this page to someone via email

London libraries will soon be equipped with musical instruments to rent, and it’s thanks in part to the 2019 Juno Awards.

The host committee for the awards show announced Thursday that it has teamed up with the London Guitar Shop and the London Public Library to form an instrument-lending service at libraries.

In another announcement today, Chris Campbell from the 2019 JUNOS Host Committee has revealed that @londonlibrary and the London Guitar Shop have teamed up to create a instrument lending library in London #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/tRtvjeGRvx — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) October 3, 2019

Michael Ciccone, CEO of London Public Library, says the new program gives the library, as well as the community a boost.

“We’re trying to be more than just books, and quite honestly it’s coming quite easily to us,” smiles Ciccone.

“We are a tremendous community asset, we’re a community space with community spaces becoming less and less common.”

The 2019 Junos host committee revealed the awards show left an economic impact of more than $9 million in London.

Those keen to take out an instrument will have to wait a little longer, though. Ciccone says the project is in its early stages as they try to figure things out.

Once the new service begins to run, renting out an instrument will be as easy as renting out a book, Ciccone says.

-With files from Andrew Graham

