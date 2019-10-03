Menu

Canada

London Public Library to offer instrument rentals thanks to ‘Juno Awards’

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 5:14 pm
Officials are joined by The Reklaws and Dean Brody to present a cheque of more than $200,000 from the 2019 London JUNOS Host Committee to MusiCounts.
Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

London libraries will soon be equipped with musical instruments to rent, and it’s thanks in part to the 2019 Juno Awards.

The host committee for the awards show announced Thursday that it has teamed up with the London Guitar Shop and the London Public Library to form an instrument-lending service at libraries.

Michael Ciccone, CEO of London Public Library, says the new program gives the library, as well as the community a boost.

“We’re trying to be more than just books, and quite honestly it’s coming quite easily to us,” smiles Ciccone.

“We are a tremendous community asset, we’re a community space with community spaces becoming less and less common.”

READ MORE: Successful Junos shines spotlight on London, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2019 Junos host committee revealed the awards show left an economic impact of more than $9 million in London.

Those keen to take out an instrument will have to wait a little longer, though. Ciccone says the project is in its early stages as they try to figure things out.

Once the new service begins to run, renting out an instrument will be as easy as renting out a book, Ciccone says.

-With files from Andrew Graham

WATCH: 2019 Juno Awards Highlights

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
