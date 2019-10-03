Menu

Man armed with knife attacked officers at Paris police headquarters

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 7:48 am
.
. Global News

A man armed with a knife attacked officers at the Paris, France police headquarters on Thursday.

Police sources told Reuters that the attacker has been killed.

According to local reports, the man entered the Paris Police Prefecture midday local time and seriously wounded at least one police officer.

One report said multiple officers were injured and that the suspect was shot dead.

The Paris metro station “Cite,” located near the police headquarters, has been shut down for security reasons, a transportation agency spokesperson told Reuters.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

