October 1, 2019 11:30 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 11:33 pm

4 dead, 2 missing in Taiwan bridge collapse

By Staff The Associated Press

Taiwanese authorities say four bodies have been found and two people are missing after three fishing boats were hit by an oil tanker truck that fell off a collapsing bridge.

The National Fire Agency said Wednesday that two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.

Taiwan’s military deployed a floatable bridge as the search continued.

The 140-meter-long arched bridge collapsed Tuesday into a bay in eastern Taiwan. Ten people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including the truck driver.

The collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by Taiwan, but it wasn’t clear if the storm triggered the collapse.

Many Filipinos and Indonesians work on fishing boats registered in Taiwan.

