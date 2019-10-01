Sports
October 1, 2019 12:38 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 12:41 pm

Winnipeg Jets say goodbye to Comrie, claim Dahlstrom

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie makes a glove save while playing against the Calgary Flames during first period pre-season NHL hockey in Winnipeg, Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press
The Winnipeg Jets organization is saying goodbye to a longtime teammate.

Goaltender Eric Comrie – who played more than 180 games with the St. John’s Ice Caps/Manitoba Moose franchise and five NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets – was claimed on waivers Tuesday by the Arizona Coyotes.

Comrie, 24, was drafted 59th overall by the Jets in 2013. He played in one game with the big club last season.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets reduce their ranks by another five players

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Carl Dahlstrom (63) skates with the puck past Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Canadian Press

The Jets also claimed a player on waivers – Swedish defenceman Carl Dahlstrom.

Dahlstrom, also 24, is a veteran of almost 50 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as professional experience in both the American Hockey League and Sweden’s top pro league.

The defenceman was drafted eight spots before Comrie in 2013.

WATCH: How Manitoba Moose goalie Eric Comrie is giving back

