Winnipeg Jets say goodbye to Comrie, claim Dahlstrom

The Winnipeg Jets organization is saying goodbye to a longtime teammate.

Goaltender Eric Comrie – who played more than 180 games with the St. John’s Ice Caps/Manitoba Moose franchise and five NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets – was claimed on waivers Tuesday by the Arizona Coyotes.

Comrie, 24, was drafted 59th overall by the Jets in 2013. He played in one game with the big club last season.

The Jets also claimed a player on waivers – Swedish defenceman Carl Dahlstrom.

Dahlstrom, also 24, is a veteran of almost 50 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as professional experience in both the American Hockey League and Sweden’s top pro league.

The defenceman was drafted eight spots before Comrie in 2013.

