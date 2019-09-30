1 dead after UTV rollover in North Cayuga: OPP

A 39-year-old mother of two died in an off-road vehicle crash in Haldimand County on Sunday morning, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash at an address on Haldimand Road 17 in North Cayuga.

Police and paramedics found a utility terrain vehicle flipped over on its side and an unresponsive person on the ground, police say.

Investigators believe a man was driving the UTV, with two boys aged five and eight and the 39-year-old woman as passengers, when the vehicle failed to “negotiate a slope” and rolled over.

Police later confirmed the occupants were a father, mother and two children.

The other three occupants suffered minor injuries.

